Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $105.30 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,203,234,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,203,234,470.243409 with 570,586,539.8746924 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.66976047 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $11,520,769.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

