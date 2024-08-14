Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,200. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.21 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

