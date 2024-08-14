Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 663,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

