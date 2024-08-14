Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75.

On Friday, June 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $13,954,857.95.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 2,911,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 357.41, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.