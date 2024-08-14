Algorand Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $23.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00035622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,162,591 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

