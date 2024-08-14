Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.84 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $981.37 million and $23.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00035669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,160,988 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

