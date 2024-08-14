Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.08% of Allegion worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 412,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,233. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

