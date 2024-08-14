Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alpha Cognition Stock Up 6.9 %

OTC ACOGF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,398. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

