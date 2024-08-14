Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 265,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,924. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. purchased 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $301,936.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. acquired 12,096,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

