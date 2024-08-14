ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGRO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

