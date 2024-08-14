Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Alterity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,209. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

