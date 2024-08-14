Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
Alterity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,209. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
