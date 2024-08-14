Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

Shares of AIF opened at C$50.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 841.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

