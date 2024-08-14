Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE AMPS opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $512.54 million, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

