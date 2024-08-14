Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.74 and last traded at $170.17. 7,586,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,291,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.