Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

