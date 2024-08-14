Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Shares of ULST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 65,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

