Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,252 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.