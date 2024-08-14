Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $813,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,036.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.21. 3,223,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

