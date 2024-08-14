Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 23,397 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,397 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,352,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

