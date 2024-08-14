Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

