American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $724.71 million, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 75,285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $7,024,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

