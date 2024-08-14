American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $90.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

NYSE:AIG opened at $71.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

