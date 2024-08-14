American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOUT remained flat at $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

