American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

