American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.