Analysts Offer Predictions for Laird Superfood, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laird Superfood in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laird Superfood’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Laird Superfood’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Laird Superfood to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Laird Superfood Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LSF stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.29. Laird Superfood has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

