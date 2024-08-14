Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM):
- 8/8/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Summit Materials had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Summit Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 591,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
