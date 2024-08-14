Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $20.17

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE TALO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,488,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,494,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,058,070. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $812,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

