Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Annexon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

