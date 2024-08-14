APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 2,134,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.26.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

