Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

