Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.49.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
