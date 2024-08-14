Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.49.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

