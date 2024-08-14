Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

APLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 865,689 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 412,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

