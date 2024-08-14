Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

