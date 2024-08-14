ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

ARB IOT Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,040. ARB IOT Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

