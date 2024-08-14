Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.07

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.07 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 119223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.67.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

