Ardor Price Tops $0.0664 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.34 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

