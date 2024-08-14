Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 112,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,256,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP grew its stake in Arhaus by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arhaus by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 252,192 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

