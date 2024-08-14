Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $897.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.