Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Buys $105,131.38 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

ARLO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 541,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,893. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 289.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 699,724 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 590,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

