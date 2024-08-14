ARPA (ARPA) Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. ARPA has a total market cap of $48.11 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ARPA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03348682 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $4,899,535.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

