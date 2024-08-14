Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

ARTL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 5,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

