Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

ASND traded up $11.18 on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. 957,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,087. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

