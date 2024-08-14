ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.57 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,047.36 or 0.99962416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03908858 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,354,700.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

