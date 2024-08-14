Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

See Also

Earnings History for Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

