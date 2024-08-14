Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

