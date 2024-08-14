Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

