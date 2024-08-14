Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,277. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

