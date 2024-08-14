Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

