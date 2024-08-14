Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Shares of ATYR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 126,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,096. The company has a market cap of $124.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

