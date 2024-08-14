Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYRGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atyr PHARMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Earnings History for Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR)

