Augusta Gold (BFGCD) versus The Competition Critical Review

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Augusta Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold Competitors -84.86% -3.70% -3.47%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold Competitors 1188 2562 3115 120 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 37.24%. Given Augusta Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augusta Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -4.63 Augusta Gold Competitors $6.79 billion $973.46 million -3.58

Augusta Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

